KIKUYUs are not fools and come 2022 we will show you just that - KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH now tells RAILA ODINGA point blank

Friday February 22, 2019 - Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung'wah, has said residents of Central Kenya will reject any push for a referendum aimed at changing the structure of governance at the national level.





This is after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga proposed the restructuring of the Executive to introduce a Parliamentary system.





Speaking during an interview on KTN, Raila rooted for a hybrid between Presidential and Parliamentary systems which will lead to the creation of the office of the executive Prime Minister who will be the leader of Government business in the National Assembly.





But Ichung'wah, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, dismissed the idea saying Central Kenya was disproportionately represented in the National Assembly and, therefore, it would be unfair for MPs to choose the Prime Minister.





"Central Kenya has no foolish people and a Parliamentary system with the current disproportional representation is a NO NO. We shall RESIST," Ichung’wah tweeted.





He vowed to show Raila dust when the referendum comes.



