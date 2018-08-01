KIKUYU voting robots should see these PHOTOs taken in Nyeri on Saturday and think twice, this is no laughing matter.

BY MARTHA JM MIANO





Lemmi comment about yesterday's Karatina Railways Grounds Gachagua memorial and medical camp.......

What you see here are not photos taken during an election.These are ques made by poor Kenyans who can not afford medical bills. This was yesterday during the Nderitu Gachagua memorial medical camp.......... As you can see, the turnout was huge which simply tells you that the poverty level in Mathira is higher than we think.



What about UHC? Is it not functional? Are our hospita ls including PGH well equipped? Do we have drugs in all our health facilities including dispensaries? Why would hypertension and diabetes patients wait untill a medical camp is organised to get drugs?



The excitement I saw from the leaders including the Governor himself left me worried. For them it was just another day in politics.



What could they be knowing that we don't? Were these genuine patients or they were just imported people to fill the grounds as they waited for the DP and maybe they decided to kill the boredom in ques waiting to check their blood pressure and sugar?



Because, If these are genuine poor Kenyans on these lines, then the entire Nyeri leadership should be ashamed of itself.



This is not a laughing matter!!!!!







