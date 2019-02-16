Kikuyu single mother rejects a house donated by PRESIDENT UHURU KENYATTA – It has no mattresses and cutlery

Saturday February 16, 2019

-A single mother from Nakuru County has surprised Kenyans after she rejected a house donated by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Damaris Wambui Kamau whose son Dennis Ngaruiya wowed the Head of State with an exciting poem four years ago, expressed her disappointment to journalists over what was promised versus what was delivered.





“This is a big joke. Look at this house. It has cracks on the outside and looks like a semi-permanent house while President Kenyatta in his wisdom meant well for us as a family.





“Why is that officer at State House playing tricks on me and my son? One day President Kenyatta will know these tricks," Wambui said.





She claimed that she was not consulted by State House officials and she was only told to occupy the house last week.





“When they bought this plot they did not involve me. They bought it and called me to occupy the house but I rejected it,” she said.





She also said the house has no mattresses and cutlery and said she will not occupy it.





However State House spokesperson, Kanze Dena, has dismissed Wambui‘s claims and said the house was in good condition.





“From the information, I am gathering, the house was built and it is furnished but the lady claims the house was made of waste papers. I don’t understand what she meant by that.





“What was agreed upon when the family met the President at State House has been delivered. What is missing is cutlery and mattresses which will be procured," Kanze told a local daily.



