KHALWALE finally apologises to RUTO after abusing him during 2017 election campaigns – I was forced by RAILA to abuse you!!

Monday February 18, 2019

-Former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, has finally apologised to Deputy President William Ruto after abusing during the 2017 Presidential campaigns.





Speaking on Sunday at the Amalemba Catholic Church in Kakamega where DP Ruto was in attendance, the former senator apologised to the DP for being part of the NASA team that engaged in the “wrongful” action against him.





Khalwale claimed during the hotly contested election, NASA leaders employed propaganda and lies that were aimed stopping the electorate from voting Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta.





"We came and subjugated your thoughts with so many things about Uhuru and Ruto some of which were lies. We told you that they don't deserve to lead. I will move around to clarify that, I will go to churches like today, I will go to bullfighting, I will go to funerals, I will go to weddings to clarify that," Khalwale said.





Khalwale also stated that NASA principals Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, and Moses Wetangula were the individuals who ordered him to spread lies about Uhuru and Ruto’s presidency.



