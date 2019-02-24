Keroche heiress ANERLISA MUIGAI reveals why she refused to appear in BETTY KYALLO’s show on K24.

Sunday, February 24, 2019-

Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai has disclosed that she declined to be featured in Betty Kyallo’s popular TV show, Up Close with Betty.





Anerlisa, who is an accomplished business lady in her own right, made this revelation after a fan commented on her Instagram page that she would like to see her on the show that airs on K24 on weekends.





“You look amazing. I want to see you on 'up close' weekend with Betty,” wrote Nancy_c.s.









To which Anerlisa responded, “I declined as I prefer my life more private now.”





However, Anerlisa has been flaunting her relationship with Bongo Flava singer, Ben Pol on social media and she recently introduced the ‘Moyo Machine’ hit-maker to her parents.





So far several celebrities have been featured in the show including controversial singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee.



