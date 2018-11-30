Kenya’s online SEX WORKER, KATEBOSSET, takes over internet by storm, this generation needs serious prayers(PHOTOs & VIDEOS)

, , , , , 03:19

Sunday, February 10, 2019-Online prostitution seems to be the new lucrative business that young Kenyan ladies mostly aged between 18-25  are venturing in.

They form accounts on social media where they share erotic videos and photos which they sell to horny  men.

We came across an online prostitute who calls herself, Kate-Bosset, who has taken over Instagram by storm.

Kate sells nudes and erotic videos.

She posts crazy teaser videos and photos and  tells men to subscribe to her website for 30 dollars a month(Ksh 3,000).

Here’s a sample of what she posts.



1    `1)  The photos.





The crazy videos she posts to tempt horny men, forcing them to subscribe to her website. In her adult website, she shares videos being banged and doing other crazy sexual acts.











The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

This Woman Conned Me Out Of Ksh 800,000 And I Did This To Recover The Money. She Will Not Forget It!

I am Jessica from Nairobi. Something happened to me last year that almost sent me to the grave. My trusted friend, called Njoki, came to m...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno