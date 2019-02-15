Kenyans want DP RUTO’s WESTON demolished after Senator WAMATANGI’s car yard near Nyayo Stadium is brought down (PHOTOs)

Friday, February 15, 2019 - The demolition of structures at Prime Place near Nyayo Stadium for encroachment onto the Kenya Railways land reserve has exposed the Government’s double standards in dealing with land grabbers.





The property owned by Kiambu Senator, Kimani Wamatang’i, was brought down on Friday morning by SANY - the famous green bulldozer.





However, Kenyans have taken to social media to call on the Government to move with speed and demolish Ruto’s Weston Hotel after the DP admitted it is standing on grabbed Government land.





This is after the National Land Commission (NLC) shocked Kenyans with its order that the DP pays Sh320 million for the land and spared the hotel from demolition.





See photos from the demolition today and reaction from Kenyans.