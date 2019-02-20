Kenyans threaten to demolish DP RUTO’s Weston Hotel that stands on public land if UHURU doesn't act.

Wednesday, February 20, 2019-

Kenyans on social media have threatened to take it upon themselves and demolish DP Ruto’s Weston hotel that has been found to sit on public land.





Ruto has admitted that the land where Weston Hotel sits was grabbed but absolved himself from any wrong doing claiming he is as an innocent buyer.





What’s more infuriating is the decision by the National Land Commission to allow Ruto keep the land but ordered him to pay the Civil Aviation Authority(KAA) Sh300 million for the land.









In light of the developments, Kenyans in social media have tasked gutsy human rights activist, Boniface Mwangi, to organize a protest whose objective will be to bring down the hotel and reclaim public land where the hotel stands.





See the posts below.



