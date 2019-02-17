Kenyans shocked after AKOTHEE’s parents turned up to watch their daughter dancing naked and almost showing her private parts (PHOTOs).

Sunday, February 17, 2019

-Akothee claims her parents support what she does and that’s why she doesn’t care what Kenyans think about her ratchet performances.





The singer revealed her dad is one of her ardent fans.





She further added that her mother used to criticize her dressing and ratchet music but these days, she is one of her biggest fans.





Kenyans were shocked to find out that Akothee’s parents turned up in the recent event where she danced half-naked and displayed erotic dance moves on stage, almost showing her private parts to the revellers.





The singer shared photos goofing around with her dad while holding a bottle of Hennesy.





She was dressed like Koinange prostitutes.



Her mother was there too to see her daughter dancing naked.





What do you think about these photos?



