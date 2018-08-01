Kenyans say MARAGA should sack HELLEN ONGUNDI! How can she allow NYS thief LILIAN MBOGO to withdraw Sh 2million she stole from NYS

Friday February 22, 2019 - High Court Judge, Hellen Ongundi, has allowed the chief suspect in the Sh 9 billion National Youth Service (NYS) scandal, Lilian Omollo, to withdraw Sh 2 million from one of her accounts frozen by the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) last year.





In her ruling, Ongundi, directed the bank to release Sh2 million and barred Omollo from making any similar application in the future.





In her application, Omollo said that she wanted Sh6.8 million from which Sh5.2 million would pay fees for her children.





Sh139,800 would pay fees for three dependents and Sh219,000 for wages for six domestic workers.





The ex-PS said Sh150,000 would go to her elderly parents for upkeep.





Another Sh102,079 would cover electricity, water, WI-FI connection, telephone, DSTV and security.





Omollo said her car needs fuelling, maintenance and insurance totalling Sh449,000.





She also needed some Sh150,000 for food and Sh210,000 for incidental and another Sh150,000 to service a loan.





ARA opposed the application saying there was no evidence the expenses were catered for by the funds in the frozen accounts.





The agency said the former PS was unable to demonstrate how the funds were obtained.





The agency said preliminary investigations found that the money in her account was stolen from NYS.





Ongundi said there was huge public interest in the money in question which is subject to a criminal case facing the former PS, as such, “it cannot be wished away.”



