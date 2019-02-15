Kenyans drag BETTY KYALLO as her ex-husband DENNIS OKARI re-marries again (LOOK)

Friday, February 15, 2019 - NTV journalist Dennis Okari said ‘I Do’ for the second time in a span of three years as he tied the knot with his fiancée, Naomi Joy, at a church along Kiambu Road on Friday morning.





Okari was once married to K24 news anchor, Betty Kyallo, but their marriage lasted for only six months.





Kenyans took to social media to congratulate Dennis while some took the opportunity to throw shade at his ex-wife, Betty Kyallo.





See the reactions below