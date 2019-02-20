Kenyan Radio presenter narrates how she found her son DEAD with a remote on his hand while watching Cartoon.

Wednesday, February 20, 2019-

Former Kiss FM presenter, Betty Opondo, has taken to social media to narrate how her son died while watching TV.





In the heart-rending post, Betty, who is currently working with Radio Lake Victoria, revealed that her son was ok but was shocked when she found him dead, with a TV remote control in his hand.





He had been watching the popular Cartoon channel-Nickelodeon.









Read her emotional post below.





“ Am trying to get a better picture of you Tevin...... am too weak to go through my pictures.... .asleep or dead??... am I dreaming? U were only sick for 2weeks in December, recovered n went back to school... What happened??....wake up n explain to me!!!.... “





“ My baby, my handsome... our 'pet',... jaber kanyako, Nyathina do people die like that???, just the other day u told me 'mum am soo okey'... How do people just collapse n die watching TV.. (Nickledeon), na remote kwa mkono!!! Babana... my baby unafanya nini mortuary, your phone is off... Uko mteja, who switched it off??........... God's will?? Noooo, niambieni kitu ingine!!!! How! How!!!!!!!!!!! ”



