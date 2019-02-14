Kenyan LADY reveals the dating advice her single aging female colleagues gave her - No wonder some end up single for life (LOOK)

Thursday, February 14, 2019 - This lady has taken to twitter to reveal the dating advice her older female colleagues gave her and her tweet is going viral.





She has however vowed to ignore their advice simply because they are all over 28 years and still single.





She wrote:





“ Madem wa ofisi wananipea advice ati coz they are older and have experience 1. Don’t accept to be taken to fast food joints 2. Let him pick you up 3. No flowers no date 4. After eating say thank you and walk away Anyways siwezi waskiza they are single na wako 28+”

This is how these so called independent women are misleading the girl child only to end up 35 single and lonely.





