Kenya is doomed! See how 63 billion meant to build dams in Kenya exchanged hands - Corruption under UHURU/ RUTO will kill us all

Tuesday February 26, 2019 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is investigating how Ksh63 billion meant for dam construction by an Italian firm ended up in the deep pockets of Kenyans and their shithole companies.





The money was allegedly paid to an Italian firm and wired to a British Bank before finding its way back to Kenya.





The National Treasury reportedly released 10 per cent of the total cost of the Arror and Kimwarer multipurpose dams, Ksh6.3 billion, as mobilisation money.





After payment, CMC di Ravenna mysteriously wired the money to a bank in the United Kingdom, where it was withdrawn and wired back to Kenya.





Once in Kenya, the money was withdrawn and paid to scores of local companies and individuals.





Investigations unearthed 107 local and international companies that detectives believe aided the looting of the billions.





The DCI has already summoned the individuals and firms in question to explain why they were allegedly paid for non-existent projects.



