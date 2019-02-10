KALONZO is a real watermelon – See what he has just said about UHURU’s term extension – This is why RAILA ODINGA hates him like Satan

Sunday February 10, 2019-

Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has said

he was misquoted and did not propose to extend President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term.





On Friday when meeting, Kamba leaders in Machakos County, Kalonzo said he is ready to support for extension of Uhuru’s term limit and said he is ready to be called names for making such a shocking proposal.





But speaking during a funeral at Kiunduani, Makindu in Makueni county on Saturday Kalonzo said he was only suggesting for Uhuru’s term extension and he was not serious when making the remark.





“I made it very plain but some people misquoted me. When I say the next government, clearly, am going to work for it,” Musyoka said





“When I say I mean it. When I said I have forgiven my brother Uhuru, I meant it but I did not say President Uhuru Kenyatta should have a third term,” Musyoka added.





At the same time, Kalonzo clarified that he doesn’t harbour any hard feelings towards Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu.





The former Vice president rubbished this saying the buried their political differences long time ago.





Ngilu who attended the funeral asked the Kamba people to register in big masses as voters so as to give Kalonzo an upper hand in leadership of this country.





“For now let’s not lie to Kalonzo. We don’t have numbers. When we will have the numbers I will hold his hand and take him to Uhuru and Raila. But for now, up your game”, Ngilu said.



