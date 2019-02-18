KABOGO calls for the arrest of Justice MOHAMED IBRAHIM for demanding a bribe of Sh 50 million – MARAGA should call for the arrest of this pig!

Monday February 18,2019

-Former Kiambu Governor ,William Kabogo, has called for the arrest of Supreme Court Judge, Mohamed Ibrahim, for demanding a bribe of Sh 50 million to rule in favour of Wajir Governor , Mohamed Abdi, in a petition filed by filed by Ahmed Abdullahi and Ahmed Abdi.





According to lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi, Justice Mohamed was bribed with Sh 50 million by Wajir county boss.





The lawyer claimed the Judge received the money through a third party and the money was withdrawn from a bank in Eastleigh on Thursday last week .





Following Ahmednasir’s claims Kabogo asked the lawyer to forward the name of that judge to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti.





“SC why don’t you give evidence to the DCI for the judge to be arrested,”Kabogo said.





Chief Justice, David Maraga, is yet to speak about the bribery allegations facing Justice Mohamed Ibrahim.



