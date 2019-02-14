K24’s BETTY KYALLO fires warning shot at Dead Beat Baby Daddy and ex-husband DENNIS OKARI of NTV

Thursday, February 14, 2019 - K24 weekend news anchor, Betty Kyallo, has sensationally claimed that her baby daddy and ex-husband, Dennis Okari, is a dead beat father.

The dashing screen siren revealed that she’s a single parent while replying to a fan who asked her on Instagram how she manages to co-parent with Okari.

It all started when a man who is raising his two kids as a single parent shared his story and Betty replied to him saying, ‘I resonate with you because I’m all my daughter has’

She went on to slam men who abdicate their parental duties.

Check out her posts below.


