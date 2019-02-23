Just like DONALD TRUMP, BUHARI caught peeping to see if his wife AISHA voted for him as Nigeria Decides (PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Forum and discussion, Photos 07:41
Saturday, February 23, 2019- The 2019 General election in Nigeria got underway today with millions casting their votes in a hotly contested election.
The incumbent, President Buhari, who is seeking a second term, cast his vote accompanied by his wife Aisha.
However, Buhari was caught peeping at his wife’s ballot in a bid to see who she voted for.
Sharing the photo on twitter, social media commentator, Reno Omokri wrote:
“It is illegal for anybody, no matter how highly placed, to check another person’s ballot. The Electoral Act provides for a secret ballot. An individual named @MBuhari was caught on video/camera violating this.”
Sometimes back, US President, Donald Trump was also caught checking on his wife, Melania’s ballot to see who she voted for.
Check out the photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.