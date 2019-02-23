Just like DONALD TRUMP, BUHARI caught peeping to see if his wife AISHA voted for him as Nigeria Decides (PHOTO)

Saturday, February 23, 2019-

The 2019 General election in Nigeria got underway today with millions casting their votes in a hotly contested election.





The incumbent, President Buhari, who is seeking a second term, cast his vote accompanied by his wife Aisha.





However, Buhari was caught peeping at his wife’s ballot in a bid to see who she voted for.





Sharing the photo on twitter, social media commentator, Reno Omokri wrote:









“It is illegal for anybody, no matter how highly placed, to check another person’s ballot. The Electoral Act provides for a secret ballot. An individual named @MBuhari was caught on video/camera violating this. ”





Sometimes back, US President, Donald Trump was also caught checking on his wife, Melania’s ballot to see who she voted for.





Check out the photo below.



