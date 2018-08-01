Jubilee MP says Presidential candidate, MOSES KURIA, is being used by Satan to divide UHURU/ RUTO’s Jubilee – We will not accept that

Friday February 15, 2019 - A silent Jubilee Party lawmaker has claimed that Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, is plotting to sow discord in the ruling coalition.





In an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday night, Kuria claimed that Jubilee MPs were unhappy with Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale’s leadership style.





Kuria said the lawmakers are dissatisfied with Duale’s leadership in the National Assembly and are planning to kick him out as Majority Leader.





But speaking on Thursday, Embakasi North MP, James Gakuya, said Jubilee MPs have no intention of removing Duale as a Majority Leader.





The MP accused Kuria of trying to trigger an implosion in Jubilee.





“Kuria appears to be having a personal issue with Duale.”

“The Jubilee Party has no issue at all with its leadership in the National Assembly,” Gakuya said.





Gakuya said Kuria should find a way to address his problems within the party structures instead of making “outrageous statements” that threaten internal unity.





“At a time when we are enjoying calm, courtesy of the handshake, we don’t want to raise political temperatures again.”





“Kuria knows what to do when he has a problem with any Jubilee member,” he said.



