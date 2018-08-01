Joy to RAILA ODINGA’s family as his blind daughter, ROSEMARY, suddenly begins to see again - Thank God, this is a real miracle

Tuesday February 19, 2019 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s family can now breathe a sigh of relief after his blind daughter, Rosemary, showed significant recovery from her partial blindness.





This happened at the silver anniversary of her grandfather and Kenya’s first Vice President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga over the weekend.





According to sources, Rosemary’s recovery from blindness is a real miracle and her family will forever remain indebted to God for restoring her eyesight.





Rosemary suffered a brain tumor that caused a mild stroke in the run up to the last elections, forcing her to drop her ambitions for the Kibra Parliamentary seat.





The illness left her partially blind and she relied on her right eye that had a blurry vision.





It was Raila’s elder brother, Dr. Oburu Odinga, the family’s spokesperson, who broached the good news that Rosemary had recovered from her blindness.





“As you know Rosemary was sick but we thank God she has now recovered fully,” said Dr. Odinga.





“She is a true Odinga and a fighter. This is evident in the spirit she has fought this illness with,” he added.





He described Rosemary as a brave woman whose individual strength helped her recover well when she was ailing and at her lowest.



