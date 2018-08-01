JOSEPH KORI is not free despite being released - See what DCI GEORGE KINOTI said over his wife, MARY WAMBUI’s gruesome murder

Friday February 22, 2019 - The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, has formed a special team that will investigate the gruesome murder of Mary Wambui Kimangara.





On Thursday, DCI detectives released Wambui’s husband, Joseph Kori, saying they had established that he was not near the murder scene.





Wambui, who was a business lady based in Kahawa West, was killed by Mary Wangui who happened to be Kori’s clandestine lover.





The detectives said Mr Kori’s cell phone data and details of a car tracking device in his Toyota Lexus indicated that on January 26th, 2018, the day Wambui was lured to her death trap at Ms Wangui’s residence, he was in Ngong, Kajiado.





However, DCI George Kinoti has appointed a special team headed by John Wahome to lead the investigations.





He says that there were “some unexplored” areas that needed the input of experts - including those from the cybercrime unit, ballistics unit, photography and the Government Chemist.





Kinoti said his boys are pursuing other leads, which could link Kori to Wambui’s murder.

Kori’s release leaves his mistress, Ms Wangui, and Mr Mathenge, the taxi driver, in police remand.



