JOHO’s former squeeze, BETTY KYALLO, looked like a snack as she stepped out with her new lover for a weekend vacation(PHOTOs).

, , , , 01:27

Tuesday, February 19, 2019 - Joho’s former squeeze, Betty Kyallo, has found new love.

Over the weekend, she was out of town enjoying a vacation with her new bae in Naivasha.

The TV queen was dressed to kill in a  seductive dress as she enjoyed a good time with her man.
She flashed her tantalizing legs and slayed like a college lady.

See photos.



