Jobs and Vacancies in Stratostaff, Kenya

Regulatory Affairs Support



REFERENCE RA 2019

Profile Introduction

Our client, an International Company, dealing with the provision of solutions in energy, healthcare, transportation and finance is seeking to recruit a Regulatory Affairs Support.

Role Summary

· The Regulatory Affairs Support – Region may be involved in Pre or Postmarket duties or both. They will work with a team of Regulatory Affairs professionals and provide support to ensure the Organization Health Care establishes and implements best practice processes and procedures in premarket and post market support.

· He/she ensures accurate and optimal submissions of regulatory reports that meet the requirements of the region or country

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree (or internationally recognized equivalent) in a related field such as: Regulatory Science, Biomedical Engineering, Biology, Chemistry, English (with a technical writing emphasis), Legal Studies, Law, Nursing, Physician Assistance, Pharmaceutical Science, Pharmacy

· Minimum of 4 years progressive regulatory affairs experience in medical device or pharmaceutical industry or medical product regulation agencies, including knowledge and experience applying drug or device laws and regulations

· Experience in a medical device or pharmaceutical industry

· Strong analytical skills

· Ability to work in a team environment with minimal supervision on projects and activities

· Ability to prioritize, plan & evaluate deliverables

· Knowledge & experience conducting scientific, regulatory, legal, or business research.

· Excellent verbal and written communication and presentation skills with the ability to communicate in English in an easy to understand manner

· Experience using spreadsheet and presentation software

Responsibilities

· File and maintain regulatory deliverables

· Analyze and communicate changes and proposed changes to country regulations through Regulatory Intelligence and implement strategies

· Support regulatory inspections as required

· Support regulatory compliance and optimization of quality system procedures relating to new product registration submissions and post market reporting through the development, maintenance and improvement of documented processes.

Premarket

· Create regulatory compliance / project plan with Product RA to ensure all requirements are met for country submissions and liaise with relevant personnel to ensure appropriate, timely input is provided for submissions

· Communicate with Product RA to establish regulatory requirements, including clinical trial data.

· Complete specific country testing and work with Product RA; arrange for test devices and support as needed.

· Provide RA oversight to clinical studies to ensure regulatory requirements are met

· Partner with Product RA to review advertising and promotion materials for country or regional compliance and approve these as required.

· Act as liaison with external regulatory reviewers to gain rapid approval of submissions.

· Work with Product RA for countries with license expiration requirements; establish plan and deliverables for timely submission for renewal of license

Postmarket

· Monitor external information for incidents or issues that may involve the organizations Health Care products; communicate information internally in a timely manner.

· Liaise with relevant personnel to ensure appropriate, timely input is provided for post market reports.

· Review field action information to determine if reportable in local country.

· Liaise with external regulatory bodies, as required, to ensure appropriate and timely responses are provided to inquiries regarding product reports.

Competencies

· Advanced degree in scientific, technology or legal disciplines.

· Experience in a medical device or pharmaceutical industry.

· Knowledge of Quality Management Systems (QMS).

· Experience working across cultures/countries/sites.

· Demonstrated experience interfacing with regulatory agencies including PPB; TFDA, MHLW, Health Canada, etc. and standards bodies such as KEBS, TBS, AAMI, IEC, ISO, UL.

· PPB credentials for accessing PPB online portal.

· Demonstrated experience prioritizing conflicting demands from multiple business entities in an extremely fast paced environment.

· Demonstrated understanding of healthcare environment and knowledge of current competitive, commercial or political situations and their impact on the Organization Healthcare regulatory





Cash Collector

REFERENCE CC 2019

Profile Introduction

Our client, an International Company, dealing with the provision of solutions in energy, healthcare, transportation and finance is seeking to recruit a Cash Collector

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Business Course majoring in finance

· 3+ years’ experience in Debt Collection.

· Experience of work with multiple teams (Experience with multiple East Africa countries added advantage)

· Sound computer skills: Excel is required

Responsibilities

Collections

· Build relationships with customers aimed at enabling timely payment, issue resolution and building compliant processes

· Customer contact for early collection, escalation and resolution to ensure collection per payment terms

· Resolve customer inquiries promptly & accurately, by understanding customer market & needs

· Proactively and timely partner with P&L, finance & operations teams to drive past dues reduction

· Support prompt customer resolution of issues; proactively raise customer disputes, initiate escalations and follow up on snag for timely resolution

· Manage assigned portfolio and set collections targets including review of client data, patterns and key trends

· Proactive follow up on timely and accurate cash application through provision of support

· Delivery of manual customer invoices and dispatch of statements

· Identify and log customer complaints, disputes in the system

· Be responsible for customer financial order approval/releases (if needed), by balancing the needs of the customer with the financial realities of their liquidity

· Have a controllership overview of the dunning cycle/letters

· Deposit/Banking of customer cheques where the need arises

· Support Cash Application team gathering payment details from customer and reconcile account if needed.

· Accomplish all responsibilities in line with Organization’s compliance and integrity requirements Reporting, Metrics + Op. Mech.

· Ensure completeness of documentation and weekly visibility of collectible and non-collectible AR

· Track all non-collectibles, initiate dispute tracking where applicable and provide accurate/complete details

· Escalate all accounts with payment risk and follow up for appropriate actions

· Publish weekly AR status and quarterly trends by customers as well as cash forecasts

· Drive consistent metric definitions & process for measurement across all platforms

Leadership + Controllership

· Ensure compliance/adherence to Global Enterprise Standards & Controllership guidelines

· Coordinate O2C and WCS teams, Organization businesses, Controllership & Compliance teams

Competencies

· Ability to influence & work collaboratively with matrixed teams

· Strong communicator, building relationships with internal partners & external customers

· Knowledge of business revenue recognition and Controllership policies

· Willingness to drive issue resolution & manage escalations

· Ability to deal effectively with rapid & changing priorities

· Good communications skills to manage stakeholder expectations

· Ability to adapt quickly to changes

