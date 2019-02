Jobs and Vacancies in Stratostaff, Kenya

Our client, an International Company, dealing with the provision of solutions in energy, healthcare, transportation and finance is seeking to recruit a Regulatory Affairs Support.

The Regulatory Affairs Support – Region may be involved in Pre or Postmarket duties or both. They will work with a team of Regulatory Affairs professionals and provide support to ensure the Organization Health Care establishes and implements best practice processes and procedures in premarket and post market support.

He/she ensures accurate and optimal submissions of regulatory reports that meet the requirements of the region or country

Bachelor’s Degree (or internationally recognized equivalent) in a related field such as: Regulatory Science, Biomedical Engineering, Biology, Chemistry, English (with a technical writing emphasis), Legal Studies, Law, Nursing, Physician Assistance, Pharmaceutical Science, Pharmacy

Minimum of 4 years progressive regulatory affairs experience in medical device or pharmaceutical industry or medical product regulation agencies, including knowledge and experience applying drug or device laws and regulations

Ability to work in a team environment with minimal supervision on projects and activities

Excellent verbal and written communication and presentation skills with the ability to communicate in English in an easy to understand manner

Analyze and communicate changes and proposed changes to country regulations through Regulatory Intelligence and implement strategies

Support regulatory compliance and optimization of quality system procedures relating to new product registration submissions and post market reporting through the development, maintenance and improvement of documented processes.

Create regulatory compliance / project plan with Product RA to ensure all requirements are met for country submissions and liaise with relevant personnel to ensure appropriate, timely input is provided for submissions

Complete specific country testing and work with Product RA; arrange for test devices and support as needed.

Partner with Product RA to review advertising and promotion materials for country or regional compliance and approve these as required.

Act as liaison with external regulatory reviewers to gain rapid approval of submissions.

Work with Product RA for countries with license expiration requirements; establish plan and deliverables for timely submission for renewal of license

Monitor external information for incidents or issues that may involve the organizations Health Care products; communicate information internally in a timely manner.

Liaise with relevant personnel to ensure appropriate, timely input is provided for post market reports.

Liaise with external regulatory bodies, as required, to ensure appropriate and timely responses are provided to inquiries regarding product reports.

Demonstrated experience interfacing with regulatory agencies including PPB; TFDA, MHLW, Health Canada, etc. and standards bodies such as KEBS, TBS, AAMI, IEC, ISO, UL.

Demonstrated understanding of healthcare environment and knowledge of current competitive, commercial or political situations and their impact on the Organization Healthcare regulatory

Our client, an International Company, dealing with the provision of solutions in energy, healthcare, transportation and finance is seeking to recruit a Cash Collector

Customer contact for early collection, escalation and resolution to ensure collection per payment terms

Support prompt customer resolution of issues; proactively raise customer disputes, initiate escalations and follow up on snag for timely resolution

Proactive follow up on timely and accurate cash application through provision of support

Be responsible for customer financial order approval/releases (if needed), by balancing the needs of the customer with the financial realities of their liquidity

Deposit/Banking of customer cheques where the need arises

Accomplish all responsibilities in line with Organization’s compliance and integrity requirements Reporting, Metrics + Op. Mech.

Ensure completeness of documentation and weekly visibility of collectible and non-collectible AR

Escalate all accounts with payment risk and follow up for appropriate actions

Publish weekly AR status and quarterly trends by customers as well as cash forecasts