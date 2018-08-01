Jobs and Vacancies in Pergamon Group, Kenya

Business Development Officer



Responsibilities

· Identification of new clients and business opportunities with a view to establishing and cultivating of a professional network within the industry.

· Develop new marketing strategies and tools for the company.

· Lead generation and follow up.

· Developing and presenting custom made solutions to prospective clients.

· Continuous client engagement, follow up and deal closure.

Qualifications

· Certificate, Diploma or Degree in Business Administration or its equivalent

· Positive attitude with ability to learn new ideas fast

· Demonstrated passion and enthusiasm for sales

· A team player with devoted commitment to team’s success

· Innovative and creative





Administrative Assistant

Responsibilities

· Preparing deposits, processing payments, creating financial reports,

· Assisting with the budget planning,

· Preparing and submitting tax returns,

· Maintaining financial databases spread sheets and carrying out basic secretarial duties.

· Assist in administrative duties such as answer phones, greet customers, make appointments, file paperwork, perform data entry, scan documents, receive and sort mail,

· Any other tasks that contribute to the function of the accounting department.

· Preparing weekly and daily reports.

Qualifications

· Bachelor degree or Diplma in business. (majoring in accounting or design or admin or advertisement)

· 1 year or more work experience in similar position is preferred

How to Apply