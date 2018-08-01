Jobs and Vacancies in Pergamon Group, Kenya

09:58

Business Development Officer

 Responsibilities
·         Identification of new clients and business opportunities with a view to establishing and cultivating of a professional network within the industry.
·         Develop new marketing strategies and tools for the company.
·         Lead generation and follow up.
·         Developing and presenting custom made solutions to prospective clients.
·         Continuous client engagement, follow up and deal closure.
Qualifications
·         Certificate, Diploma or Degree in Business Administration or its equivalent
·         Positive attitude with ability to learn new ideas fast
·         Demonstrated passion and enthusiasm for sales
·         A team player with devoted commitment to team’s success
·         Innovative and creative

Administrative Assistant
Responsibilities
·         Preparing deposits, processing payments, creating financial reports,
·         Assisting with the budget planning,
·         Preparing and submitting tax returns,
·         Maintaining financial databases spread sheets and carrying out basic secretarial duties.
·         Assist in administrative duties such as answer phones, greet customers, make appointments, file paperwork, perform data entry, scan documents, receive and sort mail,
·         Any other tasks that contribute to the function of the accounting department.
·         Preparing weekly and daily reports.
Qualifications
·         Bachelor degree or Diplma in business. (majoring in accounting or design or admin or advertisement)
·         1 year or more work experience in similar position is preferred
How to Apply
Applications with updated CVs should be sent to pergamongroupjobs2019@yahoo.com for consideration. This is an open advert and qualified candidates will be contacted as soon as they are shortlisted.

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips on Arsenal vs Bate and 10 Europa League games played today with 90% success rate.

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - The Gunners head into the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie with Bate Borisov needing to overtu...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno