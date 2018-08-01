Jobs and Vacancies in Pergamon Group, Kenya

Jobs and Vacancies in Pergamon Group, KenyaJobs and Careers 09:58
Business Development Officer
Responsibilities
· Identification of new clients and business opportunities with a view to establishing and cultivating of a professional network within the industry.
· Develop new marketing strategies and tools for the company.
· Lead generation and follow up.
· Developing and presenting custom made solutions to prospective clients.
· Continuous client engagement, follow up and deal closure.
Qualifications
· Certificate, Diploma or Degree in Business Administration or its equivalent
· Positive attitude with ability to learn new ideas fast
· Demonstrated passion and enthusiasm for sales
· A team player with devoted commitment to team’s success
· Innovative and creative
Administrative Assistant
Responsibilities
· Preparing deposits, processing payments, creating financial reports,
· Assisting with the budget planning,
· Preparing and submitting tax returns,
· Maintaining financial databases spread sheets and carrying out basic secretarial duties.
· Assist in administrative duties such as answer phones, greet customers, make appointments, file paperwork, perform data entry, scan documents, receive and sort mail,
· Any other tasks that contribute to the function of the accounting department.
· Preparing weekly and daily reports.
Qualifications
· Bachelor degree or Diplma in business. (majoring in accounting or design or admin or advertisement)
· 1 year or more work experience in similar position is preferred
How to Apply
Applications with updated CVs should be sent to pergamongroupjobs2019@yahoo.com for consideration. This is an open advert and qualified candidates will be contacted as soon as they are shortlisted.