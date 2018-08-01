Jobs and Vacancies in Oasis Healthcare Kenya

Oasis Healthcare Group is currently looking for qualified and dedicated individuals to fill the following open vacancies:



Job Title: Nurse

Job Location: Oasis Doctors Plaza Siaya

Work Type: Full time.

Duties and Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Ensure timely drug administration and monitoring of adverse reactions

· Take patient files to pharmacy for timely delivery of medication.

· Care of patients undergoing surgical procedures preoperatively, intra-operatively and operatively

· Care of patients undergoing gynaecological procedures

· Care of orthopaedic patients with special prosthesis and orthotics

· Preparing patients for special medical procedures and scrubbing for operations

· Helping in delivery of children and ensuring that the child is well cared for.

· Immunization of children and pregnant mothers.

· Interpret information clerked in patient sheets and make decisions about needed actions

· Maintaining patient information and keeping it confidential.

· Administer medication as prescribed.

· Ensure that every item used on a patient has been captured on the patient files and transferred into the hospital system.

· Monitoring progress of patients in the wards and informing doctors of their welfare.

Job Requirements

· A Diploma/ Degree in nursing

· Ability to work with minimum supervision.

· Computer literate.

· Good interpersonal skills.

· Compassionate.





Job Title: Clinical Officer

Job Location: Oasis Doctors Plaza Siaya

Work Type: Full time

Duties and Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Carrying out clinical assessment and prescribing of treatment.

· Implementing community health care activities in liaison with other health workers;

· Guiding and counselling patients, clients and staff on Health issues;

· Sensitizing patients and clients on preventive health;

· Collecting and compiling clinical data;

· Supervise clinical interns/attaches.

· Assist in planning and conducting primary health care activities

· Carry out minor surgical procedures.

· Participate in the development of clinical procedures/programs for the department.

Job Requirements:

· Diploma in Clinical medicine and Surgery from an accredited school.

· Registered with the Clinical Officers Council with a current practicing license.

· Should have a minimum of two years working experience.





Job Title: Chef

Job Location: Oasis Doctors Plaza Siaya

Work Type: Full time

Duties and Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Plan meal and snack menus in accordance with patients’ medical conditions which meet the nutritional needs of the patients.

· Place orders for all food and kitchen supplies within budget guidelines and economically monitor expenditures; and ensure what is supplied is of the right quality and quantity

· Prepare and deliver meals to patients in line with the menu.

· Recommend budget priorities for kitchen equipment purchases.

· Participate in preparation and review of annual kitchen budgets.

· Maintain hygiene standards as defined under the Food Premises Act; keep all the kitchen equipment and the environment clean.

Job Requirements

· Diploma in Food Production/Hospitality Management with a major in food production.

· At least 2 years’ experience preferably in a hospital set up

· Must have an up to date health certificate.

· Well conversant with different menus and food costing





Job Title: Accounts Clerk

Job Location: Oasis Doctors Plaza Siaya

Work Type: Full time.

Duties and Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Ensure financial transactions are properly recorded and entered into the accounting systems.

· Handle regular cash book reconciliations.

· Daily sales ledger and creditors ledger accounts reconciliation.

· Preparation of daily and monthly reports.

· Ensuring regular invoicing, receive and receipt money.

· Undertaking daily banking functions and bank reconciliations.

· Responsible for ensuring filing is done in a timely and organized manner.

· Provide any other accounting and clerical support to the accounting department

Job Requirements

· Proficiency in financial data analysis.

· Competency in MS Office, databases and accounting software.

· A minimum of one year experience.

· Diploma/Degree in Accounts or Finance.

· CPA Part 11

How to Apply

Courier and hand delivered applications to be dropped at the Oasis Doctors Plaza- Siaya, located at Lake Western Office Park next to Siaya Red Cross Offices and addressed to:

The CEO,

Oasis Doctors Plaza- Siaya,

P.O. Box 258 – 40600,

Nairobi, Kenya

Tel: +254-5207484 / 0795-601331

Online applications to be sent to siaya@oasishealthcaregroup.com indicating the position applied for.

Attach your CV and Cover Letter only.

Applications MUST be received not later than 5pm, on 4th March 2019.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.