It’s not about the DICK!! LILLIAN MULI reveals the real reason why she divorced ex-husband, KANENE, and why they are still good friends.

Friday, February 15, 2019 - Scandalous Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, has revealed the real reason why she divorced her ex-husband, Moses Kanene, and why they remain friends to date.





There has been a lot of speculation as to why the TV beauty broke up with her ex-hubby.





Some claim he was beating her like a dog while others claim he couldn’t satifsfy her sexual urge, forcing her to cheat.





Lillian spoke in an interview with K24’s Kalekye Mumo on Thursday and revealed the real reason behind her crumbled marriage with Mr Kanene.





According to the Kamba beauty, they decided to part ways because they were no longer happy in their marriage despite a lavish wedding.





''I was young, I was a small girl and that seems like a long time ago.”





“He was intelligent and romantic.”





“He was my friend, he remains my friend to date, he guided me through the whole process but you know, it is what it is, it did not work.”





“We were not happy anymore, and we just got to a place where, you know we were not friends anymore, and I felt strangulated, I just felt the Lilian I knew was getting suffocated in this environment.”





“We mutually opted it was not working, so we agreed to go separate ways.”





“It is easier that way, there is no fights and drama,'' Lillian said.





However, they remain friends up to date and they co-parent despite Lillian dating a polygamous and aging sponsor called Jared Nevaton.



