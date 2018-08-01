It is over for RAILA ODINGA and ODM as clever RUTO strikes a deal with ODM MP who defected to Jubilee! We will show them dust

Friday February 22, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto on Friday welcomed Mohamed Ahmed Kolosh after he defected to Jubilee Party from ODM.





Ruto also handed Kolosh a direct Jubilee ticket for the April 25, Wajir West by-election in a press conference held at the party's headquarters.





The DP stated that the ruling party will be contesting the Wajir West constituency by-election on a platform of issues, ideas, sound policy and service delivery aligned to President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four Agenda .





Kolosh defected from ODM to Jubilee after the Supreme Court nullified his election in January, which he had secured using ODM party.





"I am ready to go back to the people.”





“When I come back, I will ensure necessary legislation is put in place to limit the authority of the Supreme Court.”





"To Wajir people, please remain united.”





“Do not be divided into two camps.”





“I dare my opponents to contest in the by-election," Kolosh said after he was handed the Jubilee Party ticket.



