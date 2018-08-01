It is only a nincompoop who will think me and UHURU come from dynasties, we have risen politically due to hard work and determination – RAILA

Thursday February 21, 2019 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has said Kenyattas, Mois and the Odingas are not descendants of dynasties and warned Kenyans against associating them with political dynasties.





In an interview on KTN’s Pointblank hosted by Tony Gachoka on Wednesday evening, Raila Odinga said him and Uhuru have risen politically due to hard work, patience and determination contrary to common belief that they had it easy courtesy of their fathers.





“Dynasties used to exist in medieval Europe and the Middle East, but they never existed in Africa.”





“If you take, for example, Jomo Kenyatta was from a very humble background.”





“He died in the office when Uhuru was about 17 years.”





“If it was a dynasty, Uhuru would have been crowned the prince," Raila said.





The Odingas and Kenyattas are often referred to as political dynasties because they have been part of the country’s leadership since independence.





Raila said their fathers never had it easy and neither have their sons in their quest to govern Kenya.





"Jaramogi came from a very poor background.”





“He was a teacher then resigned to become a businessman and later a freedom fighter.”





“He became a Vice President for a short period before switchingto the opposition,"





“How is Raila a beneficiary of the dynasty?”





“Where does the dynasty come from?" Raila asked.



