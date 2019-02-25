Is quack Dr MUGO wa WAIRIMU bribing his way out? LADY who was raped by him reveals how she is being frustrated by the court.

Monday, February 25, 2019 - A lady who is among those patients who were sedated and raped by quack doctor, Mugo Wa Wairimu, when he was running a dingy clinic in Zimmerman has revealed how the court has been frustrating her as she seeks justice.





According to the lady identified as Mitchelle Brenda, the magistrate handling Mugo Wa Wairimu’s case at Milimani has been taking her round in circles since January 2017.





For two years, the case has never made any progress.





Has Mugo bribed the corrupt Magistrate who is handling his case?





Read this lady’s post.