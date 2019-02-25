Is quack Dr MUGO wa WAIRIMU bribing his way out? LADY who was raped by him reveals how she is being frustrated by the court.

, , , 05:21


Monday, February 25, 2019 - A lady who is among those patients who were sedated and raped by quack doctor, Mugo Wa Wairimu, when he was running a dingy clinic in Zimmerman has revealed how the court has been frustrating her as she seeks justice.

According to the lady identified as Mitchelle Brenda, the magistrate handling Mugo Wa Wairimu’s case at Milimani has been taking her round in circles since January 2017.

For two years, the case has never made any progress.

Has Mugo bribed the corrupt Magistrate who is handling his case?

Read this lady’s post.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips on Arsenal vs Bate and 10 Europa League games played today with 90% success rate.

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - The Gunners head into the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie with Bate Borisov needing to overtu...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno