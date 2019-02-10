Is KALONZO planning for to vie for Governor in Ukambani after giving up on his 2022 Presidential ambitions? Here is what he said

Sunday February 10, 2019-Wiper Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has stated categorically that he has no intention of contesting for Governorship in Ukambani amid the rebellion from his political backyard. 

Speaking during a meeting at Komarock in Machakos County on Friday, Kalonzo rubbished the claims that he was fighting the Ukambani Governors with an intention of going for the Governor in one of the counties himself. 

 He said Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui) have no moral authority to throw tantrums at him since he is not eyeing their positions in 2022 polls. 

 He urged the trio to serve the residents with diligence before the completion of their terms in office to ensure the smooth running of the Governments.

 “I am not a governor and I don’t aspire to be one. I’m not the type of leaders who blow their own trumpets. While everyone has a legitimate right to seek any office, they should do so within the rules of the game,” he said.

 This comes even as he declared support for President Uhuru Kenyatta to go for the third term as President come 2022.

