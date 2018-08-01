Is it DP RUTO or RAILA? Tell us now! RUTO’s Tanga Tanga Movement corners UHURU in Kisii and puts him on the spot over referendum

Thursday February 21, 2019 - Allies of Deputy President William Ruto put President Uhuru Kenyatta on the spot regarding his stand in the calls for a Constitution referendum during the President’s visit to Kisii region yesterday.





Led by Kitutu Chache legislator, Richard Onyonka, the group implored the President to give a straight directive over the matter that has many in the country engaged in discussions.





"Your Excellency, I am the chairman of the Tanga Tanga movement here in Kisii. Today I want you to tell us what you want," Onyonka stated.





"Do you want a referendum or not? We don't want this confusion where the DP is saying this and you saying that. Tell us," he added.





President Kenyatta and his Deputy seem to send divergent signals of opinion over the subject matter .





While Ruto is opposed to the referendum, Uhuru on the other hand has teamed up with NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to push for the constitutional change.



