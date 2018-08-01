Is former Chief justice WILLY MUTUNGA going mad and does he need a doctor? See what he said about CAROLINE MWATHA’s death

Friday February 22, 2019 - Former Chief Justice, Dr Willy Mutunga, surprised Kenyans on Thursday after he said late Dandora human rights activist, Caroline Mwatha Ochieng, was killed by police despite post-mortem results showing that she died while trying to procure an abortion.





According to an autopsy conducted by Government pathologist, Dr Johannsen Oduor and family pathologist, Dr Peter Ndegwa, Caro bled to death while trying to abort a 5 month old foetus.





But speaking at Freedom Corner during the commemoration of Mwatha on Thursday, Mutunga, who was accompanied by other human rights activists, rubbished the botched abortion narrative, further faulting the manner in which police conduct investigations in Kenya.

“Even if the police tell you the truth by mistake, don’t believe it,” Mutunga told the mourners.





Mwatha’s father, Stanlaus Mbai, also echoed Mutunga’s statement saying his daughter was killed by police and the narrative that she was procuring abortion was false.





Ms. Mwatha, who went missing on February 6th, 2019 and was found dead a week later at the Nairobi City Mortuary, is set to be buried on Friday February 22nd, 2019.



