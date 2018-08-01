Is DUALE running away from UHURU to avoid his wrath? See what he did with RUTO that angered the President? No wonder he is hiding

Friday February 8, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared war on Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) engaging in 2022 succession politics at the expense of serving Kenyans

Uhuru has vowed to sack the CSs if they abandon their duties and continue politicking.





This is after some CSs attended Deputy President William Ruto’s meeting at his Karen residence to lay out a strategy of capturing power in 2022 - a meeting that didn’t impress Uhuru and has since caused a storm within the Jubilee Party and escalated tension between the President and his Deputy.





"The meeting at the Deputy President's Karen residence reportedly caused ripples within Jubilee,” said the sources.





According to sources, apart from the CSs, the meeting was also attended by top Jubilee Party politicians among them Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, something that angered the President even more.





No wonder Duale has gone into hiding, he is avoiding Uhuru’s wrath.



