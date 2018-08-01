Is ABABU NAMWAMBA planning to re-join RAILA ODINGA’s ODM after the handshake? He talked about it and here is the real truth

Monday February 25, 2019 - Former Budalangi MP, Ababu Namwamba, has spoken about rejoining Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), two years after he ditched the party.





Speaking on Radio Citizen's Jambo Kenya show early Thursday, Namwamba, who was once the ODM Party Secretary General, said he has no plans of joining ODM and said he will never rejoin the Orange party.





"I am a man who makes steady decisions and when I decide to do something I go with my whole heart and stick to it.”





“I exited ODM and I will not at any point rejoin the party," he said.





Namwamba said that he is happy in the Jubilee Party where he was even awarded the Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) slot after President Uhuru Kenyatta's 2017 re-election.





"I am happy where I am. I have moved on from ODM and I feel relieved at heart. I am very comfortable in Jubilee," he said.





He said Jubilee is democratic unlike ODM where greedy leaders run the party like it is their private kiosk.



