Internet on fire as Ugandan socialite, NANA WEBER, posts juicy video clapping her naked BOOTY(WATCH).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Forum and discussion, Gossip and Drama, Videos 23:45
Sunday, February 24, 2019-Ugandan socialite, Nana Weber, is fond of lighting up the internet and this time round, she left little to the imagination of men after posting a video clapping her naked booty.
The curvy socialite unleashed her wild side while dancing to Tetema hit by Diamond Platnumz.
Nana’s big booty is something else.
Watch this juicy video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST