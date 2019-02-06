Inside a Tanzanian night club! Big booty women go bananas , Look at those mega behinds(VIDEO)

, 09:55

Thursday, February 7, 2019-These grown up and  well endowed Tanzanian women were captured on camera partying hard in a night club and misbehaving like college kids.

They shook their mega behinds and spanked each other, leaving little to the imagination of the male revelers who were in that club.

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli  tries  hard  to instill moral values in the society by regulating what Tanzanians post on social media but his efforts bears no fruit.

Check out these naughty Tanzanian lasses.



A post shared by jibebe official (@tetema_challenge) on


The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

I Caught My Wife Having Sex With My Best Friend! Here Is What I Did

When you are heartbroken, everything around you is a stark reminder of your loved one who is no longer there with you. You start to wonder...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno