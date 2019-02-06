Inside a Tanzanian night club! Big booty women go bananas , Look at those mega behinds(VIDEO)

Thursday, February 7, 2019

-These grown up and well endowed Tanzanian women were captured on camera partying hard in a night club and misbehaving like college kids.





They shook their mega behinds and spanked each other, leaving little to the imagination of the male revelers who were in that club.





Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli tries hard to instill moral values in the society by regulating what Tanzanians post on social media but his efforts bears no fruit.





Check out these naughty Tanzanian lasses.



