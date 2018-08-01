Ignore DAVID MURATHE at your own peril, he speaks for President UHURU KENYATTA - Political analyst warns RUTO and his supporters

Friday February 8, 2019 - Celebrated political commentator, Edward Kisiangani, has warned Deputy President William Ruto and his supporters to take the sentiments by interim Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, seriously or else they will be crying in the toilet come 2022.





On Monday, Murathe reiterated his opposition to Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 Presidential bid and vowed to use all means, both political and legal, to ensure he is not on the ballot.

At the same time, the outspoken politician denounced the existence of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Uhuru and Ruto over the 2022 General Elections.





"I want to challenge those complaining; let them show any agreement deposited with the registrar or anything legally binding which says the President or the party should support Ruto," he said.





However, the remarks by Murathe have been rubbished by a section of the DP's close allies as sponsored attacks aimed at derailing Ruto's presidential ambition.





But according to Kisiangani, dismissing the former Gatanga MP, who is said to be President Kenyatta's confidante, is suicidal and Ruto should reconsider his stand because Murathe is technically speaking for Uhuru.





"Sometime back I made honest observations about David Murathe.”





“Some people agreed with me but others dismissed me.”





“Now you know Murathe is not your penniless drinking pal in your village ka-bar! Ignore him at your own peril," he said.



