If you own a TV or Radio station and you host fake pastors conning Kenyans with fake miracles, just close it down and run away before it is too late or else...

Thursday February 14, 2019 – The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has launched a clampdown on media stations that host fraudsters in the name of pastors.





Speaking during an event held to mark world radio day, MCK Chief Executive Officer, David Omwoyo, decreed that the new directive would take effect from Tuesday, February 19.





“We will be taking stern actions against media houses that host fraudsters because that is deceiving Kenyans who listen or watch that particular station,” Omwoyo asserted.

He asked media stations to be wary of people they host on air because according to listeners, the stations are viewed as credible authorities and thus airing fraudsters would lead to peddling of lies to the masses.





“People who believe in your station are likely to believe what is said by the people you bring on your platform, therefore if you bring a fraudster people will believe him or her,” he explained.





Omwoyo went on to give an example of preachers allowed to go on air and claim to have cures for chronic diseases such as AIDS and Cancer saying such wanton deceit would no longer be tolerated by the Media Council as he vowed to clamp down hard on such stations .



