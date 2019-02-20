If you are a student and used HELB Loan for your studies, just run for your dear life because DCI and police are coming to arrest you anytime

Wednesday February 20, 2019 -Students who used HELB Loans and failed to pay after their education are in serious trouble.





This is after Education CS, Amina Mohamed, announced the inclusion of police and other crime busters to track down HELB loan defaulters.





Speaking Laico Regency Hotel in Nairobi during the announcement of the board's 2019-2023 Strategic Plan, Amina stated that the Ministry has sought to recover over Ksh6.8 Billion owed by 74,008 defaulters with the help of the police.





“We are also going to partner with our law enforcement agencies to track down those holding jobs and yet are reluctant to stand up to be counted as responsible and patriotic citizens who honour their debts,” Amina declared.





According to Amina, the crackdown would commence at any time, urging employers to coordinate with Ministry officials to track down the defaulters .





The CS explained that payment would assist HELB to increase the number of students funded thereby progressively implementing universal funding for all Kenyans enrolled in institutions of higher learning with an adequate amount to cater for their financial needs.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



