I won’t leave RUTO’s side, waLUHYA wote tunaingia na yeye State House ndaani come 2022 - Rent seeker, BONI KHALWALE, declares

Friday February 8, 2019 - Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, has pledged unwavering support for Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 General Elections.





This comes even as pressure continues to mount on Khalwale to abandon the DP and support Luhya leaders who have declared interest in the race to State House.





The leaders in Luhyaland who have declared interest in the Presidency come 2022 include Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and his FORD-Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetang'ula, Governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) and Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia).





However, in a tweet yesterday, Khalwale, who is the FORD-Kenya deputy party leader, reaffirmed his support for Ruto and vowed not to back down.





According to him, he is taking a bold decision just like the one the DP took when he agreed to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta despite facing opposition in his backyard.





"In 2013 William Ruto made a difficult decision to work with Uhuru Kenyatta despite the 2007/08 post-election violence.”





“Skeptics never gave it a chance!”





“I have made an equally firm decision to work with the DP. And that is final!”





“Thank you our people for the support you keep giving my endorsement of the DP," he posted.



