I will never leave RAILA ODINGA and I will honour the secret deal that I entered with him - UHURU once again surprises RUTO

Friday February 22, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader, Raila Odinga, have once again emphasised the need for all Kenyans to support the peace initiative brought about by the March 9th handshake.





Speaking in Kisii on Wednesday where they commissioned development projects worth billions of shillings, the two leaders gave an undertaking to stick together to ensure they unite the country.





According to Uhuru, the handshake with Raila was meant to unite Kenyans, adding that he was determined to leave a legacy of a united and peaceful country.





“I will work with Raila to ensure that I leave behind a legacy of a peaceful and united country.”





“We must all be inclusive,” Uhuru said while praising the ODM leader for putting the interests of the country first by embracing the handshake.

On his part, Raila, who is now an African Union special envoy, greatly praised the handshake, saying Kenyans can now attest to its importance.





“It is about changing Kenya because we said without addressing issues around the 2017 poll, there will be no 2022.”





“Nobody or only a few people will go to the ballot in 2022 if there are no substantive changes to what happened in 2017,” Raila stated.



