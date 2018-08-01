I will kill you like I killed SHARON! Killer Governor OKOTH OBADO shocks MP as he threatens to exterminate him for often fighting him

Sunday February 17, 2019 - Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, could once again find himself in trouble with the DCI and DPP if Kuria East lawmaker, Marwa Kitayama's new allegations are anything to go by.





This is after he issued Marwa, his family and a County employee with death threats after a public spat two weeks ago.





According to Kitayama, the embattled Governor is also using his cronies to threaten him - threats he has taken so seriously and has since reported the matter to the DCI.





“This issue has taken a new dimension and now the Governor is using his cronies to threaten me.”





“I have reported the matter to the DCI and I hope action will be taken," he said.





The brawl between Obado and Kitayama begun two weeks ago after the MP accused the Governor of discriminating Isibania and Kehancha towns in the Ksh516million upgrade plan sponsored by the World Bank.





The scuffle saw Obado heckled amid his ongoing court case where he is accused of involvement in the murder of his lover - former Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, - last year.



