“I used to cry daily”, DIAMOND’s Kenyan bae TANASHA OKETCH opens up on dating the Tanzanian hot-shot.

Saturday, February 09, 2019 - Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platinumz’s Kenyan girlfriend, Tanasha Oketch, has revealed that their relationship has not been a bed of roses.





The Kenyan beauty with Italian roots said that at the beginning of their relationship, she used to cry herself to sleep on daily basis and almost plunged into depression due to public scrutiny.





"I used to cry dail y, I almost fell into depression," she revealed.





On the same breath, she admitted that she does feel insecure at times but Diamond has been quite supportive.





“I do feel insecure. He told me the social media drama I’m facing is nothing compared to his past relationships," she added.





She went on to assure her fans that Diamond is madly in love with her and not using her for publicity like some netizens say.





"Once his fans realize he is indeed serious with our relationship, they will show their support, which I’m already seeing," she said.





Diamond has so far introduced Tanasha to his parents and even announced that he plans to marry her later this year.



Whether he will keep his word, given his past philandering ways, only time will tell.