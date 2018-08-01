I refused to have SEX with JOHO and that is why he is expelling me from ODM, he asked for SEX and this is what I did - AISHA JUMWA explodes

Tuesday February 26, 2019 - Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, has claimed that Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, is behind her expulsion from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).





Early this month, ODM’s National Executive Council (NEC) resolved to expel Jumwa and Msabweni MP, Suleiman Dori, from the party for associating themselves with Deputy President William Ruto.





But according to Jumwa, the expulsion was not because she supported Ruto but an excuse engineered by the Mombasa county boss.





She told a local daily that in 2018, Joho begged for sex from her but she refused and that is the day their enmity began.





“Yes he made sexual advances and I refused,” Jumwa said.





Jumwa could be expelled from ODM for good should the National Governing Council (NGC) ratify a decision by NEC to expel her.





A number of Coast leaders have also joined the Joho-bashing-parade saying that he does not want other leaders from the region to grow.





Nyali MP, Mohammed Ali, who has had a couple of run-ins with the Governor said that he has been bulldozing leaders from the region so as to “hero worship him”.





Dori and Jumwa are, however, fighting the NEC decision in court and are being represented by Ruto’s attack dog, Kipchumba Murkomen.



