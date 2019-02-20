I have seen only one DICK in four years, Defiant AKOTHEE hits back at critics in a foul mouthed rant.

Wednesday, February 20, 2019-

Controversial singer Esther Akoth better known as Akothee has dominated talking points on social media for the better part this week over her raunchy performances.





The self–proclaimed president of single mothers has responded to the negative backlash and told off her critics to go hug a transformer.





Taking to Instagram, Madam Boss as she calls herself fired back at those calling her a woman of loose morals and revealed that she has seen only one dick for the last four years.









“I have actually seen only one dick since 4 years. I believe most of the stupid idiots here can’t even keep a register for whom they slept with in a week, Mr see thigh see p***y, be a role model to your own self in private before you point fingers to others,” fired Akothee.





“ I will open those legs wider as long as it makes sense to me, you can take your middle finger and direct your opinions just behind your matako there is a hole okey.”





“Follow me at your own risk, absorb what you want, what you don’t want and stop making yourself a fool out of someone’s life!” she added.



