“I even contemplated suicide,” Capital FM's ANITA NDERU opens up on her battle with depression

Anita Nderu is the latest Kenyan media personality to open up about her struggle with depression.





While from a distance she looks bubbly and happy, the mellow voiced radio and TV personality has revealed that she battled depression for the better part of 2018.





The 29-year old made the revelations on Instagram while responding to a fan who asked her how she overcame depression.





Last year, popular radio personality, Nick Odhiambo, also opened up on his battle with depression and revealed that he was on the brink of committing suicide.





Read her post below.





“Every time I share my story about going through depression all of last year I get DM's asking how did you get over it?





“ I am very misunderstood, I came to realise that, those who care to get to know me, know I am not what they perceived.









“ I had to identify what was causing it first and as God would have it, it is off my hands.

My friends and family picked all those dramatic calls.



“I cried myself to sleep and cried every morning, my eyes were always puffy.I would RSVP yes to events, hire gowns etc then not go cause I did not want to be around people plus my eyes were puffy and I didn't want to answer all the are you okay questions.



“The people who caused all this, still sleep soundly at night, I don't get how but they do.

“To each their demons right?



“Above all even the one night I cried so much I contemplated killing myself, guys I wanted to blow my brains out, I remember only @dunn_can thought I wasn't okay that night when he saw me, I asked myself, are they worth it? No. God has a plan, he always does just hang in there boo.



“I recently addressed this issue in a WhatsApp group, the person supposed to be impartial was so rude, I cried even more.



“However I had no choice but to get over it and move on. I still see all of them from time to time, I will never stop being a nice person, I will however only allow positive energy and nothing else.



“None of this or all of this might help you. Either way please note, assholes exist and they thrive off your misery. Find a way to be better, do better and live better.



“It hurts yes but you would rather sleep with a clean conscience than not sleep at all.



“God and Karma will deal with them boo.



