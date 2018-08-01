I did not eject Somalia’s Ambassador from Kenya - UHURU now says amid dwindling diplomatic relations with Somalia over oil blocks

Tuesday February 19, 2019 - The Kenyan Government has refuted claims that it sent away Somalia’s Ambassador to Kenya, Mohamud Ahmed, on Saturday amidst simmering wrangles between the two nations over disputed oil blocks in Indian Ocean.





In a statement on Sunday, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Macharia Kamau, clarified that Kenya had opted to recall Ambassador Lucas Tumbo for consultations, adding that Somalia’s Ambassador had also been asked to leave for consultations.





"For the record, we did not “recall” our Ambassador nor “expel” Somalia’s. We summoned ours for consultations and asked that theirs departs for consultations on their side so that we can resolve this matter with credible and correct information from both sides,” said Kamau.





On Saturday, the Kenyan Government appeared to suggest that it had sent away Somalia’s Ambassador over disputed Indian Ocean territory rich in gas and oil that Mogadishu had allegedly auctioned - a move that triggered a sharp response from Somalia in which the war-torn country termed Kenya’s move 'regrettable', adding that it will, however, remain a good neighbour to Kenya.



