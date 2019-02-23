I can’t wait to get married again-BETTY KYALLO talks marriage days after her-ex-husband OKARI re-married.

Saturday, February 23, 2019-

K24 weekend news anchor, Betty Kyallo, has admitted that she’s keen to settle down again days after her ex-husband, Dennis Okari, re-married.





Betty married Okari in a lavish wedding in 2015 but their marriage lasted only six months.





When asked if she is keen to move on after Okari tied the knot with a little known lady called Naomi Joy, Betty said:





“I miss being with someone and can’t wait to settle down again. In fact my mum keeps asking when I will wear my next wedding gown. She wants me to bring a man home,” she said.









Betty revealed recently that she has not given up on love and she is ready to start dating again.





“I have met so many young guys but I’m still hesitant because of my past experience”





“I am being intentionally patient just to get someone who I feel ideal for me and not a celebrity,” she said.



