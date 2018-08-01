I can’t question MPs over FATUMA GEDI’s SEX tape – DCI KINOTI says adding that the video may be real and whoever LEAKED it is in Parliament

Tuesday February 26, 2019 - The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, has dismissed claims that he has summoned four MPs over the sex tape of Wajir Women Representative, Fatuma Gedi.





In November last year, a video clip emerged online of Fatuma Gedi being banged by a male MP who is believed to be from Rift Valley.





On Sunday, there were reports that the DCI had summoned Fafi MP, Abdikarim Osman, for questioning alongside Aden Keynan (Eldas), Purity Ngurichi (Kirinyaga) and Gathoni Wamuchoma (Kiambu).





The four are believed to have uttered defamatory remarks that portrayed Gedi as a woman of loose morals.





But on Tuesday, Kinoti dismissed the questioning reports of the four MPs adding that the orders were premature and unnecessary.





Kinoti insisted that there was no tangible evidence to link the four legislators to the said tape rendering their showing up at the DCI hqs as null.





The top detective said his department has serious issues to deal with and dismissed Gedi’s sex tape as a total joke.





“We have serious issues to deal with it. Sex tape is a non-issue to my department,” Kinoti said.



