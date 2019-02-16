I can’t believe my daughter CAROLINE MWATHA died while procuring an abortion, she was killed!! – her emotional father says.

Saturday February 16, 2019

-Dandora human rights activist, Caroline Mwatha’s father ,Stanislaus Mbai, has said it is hard to believe that his daughter died while procuring an abortion.





Speaking outside City Mortuary on Friday after an autopsy showed that Caroline died due to excessive bleeding while procuring an abortion, the father said he was “not satisfied by the autopsy result”.





He said it is hard to explain the verdict that his daughter was pregnant and that she would resort to an abortion procedure in a backstreet clinic.





“It is hard to believe this, given that I have seen Caro all this while and had not noted the pregnancy,” Mbai said.





Mbai’s sentiments were echoed by Haki Africa executive director Hussein Khalid who said civil society groups accepted that Mwatha died of excessive bleeding but “the autopsy alone is not satisfactory.”





He said it was possible that someone offended by Caroline’s work, and who knew her condition, could have taken advantage of it (condition) to kill her.





“We need to establish whether or not she consented to the abortion procedure,” Khalid said.





“The fact that the uterus was perforated and the foetus slipped into the abdomen could point to a rudimentary procedure. Was this done with her agreement or someone forced her?"Khalid asked.



